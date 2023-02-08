Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €170.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €181.00 ($194.62) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 1.5 %

ETR WCH traded down €2.15 ($2.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €144.00 ($154.84). 96,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €128.36. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

