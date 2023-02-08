Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $111.78. 18,200,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,057,003. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

