WAXE Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $197,183.54 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $78.57 or 0.00347086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About WAXE

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

