Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $263,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,720,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,830,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $213,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $237,200.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 725,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,775. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.36 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,982,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 905,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.