Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.05.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,889. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

