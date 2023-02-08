Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $104,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pariax LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.11. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.