Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $158.65 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $158,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 955,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,759. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

