Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $567.39 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $567,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. 4,964,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210,468. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.