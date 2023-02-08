Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Shares Up 0.4%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,651.57 ($43.89) and last traded at GBX 3,605 ($43.33). 3,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,590 ($43.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.06) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,520.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,426.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,065.51.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.