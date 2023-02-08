WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.60. 297,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 606,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

