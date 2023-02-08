Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 26.9% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $174.84 million and $142,140.57 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00441579 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.71 or 0.29251021 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00422315 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,078,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,239,596 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,039,417 with 1,735,200,023 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09908266 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $211,555.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

