Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $105.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

