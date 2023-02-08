yearn.finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.82 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $283.04 million and approximately $29.82 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $7,725.36 or 0.33625329 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002522 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00444274 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.64 or 0.29429543 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00422111 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.
