Zacks Research Comments on Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.17 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 77,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 63,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

