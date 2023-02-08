Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $137.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $130.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.04. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.