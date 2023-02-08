Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $326,520.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

