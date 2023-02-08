Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys stock opened at $366.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

