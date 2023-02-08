Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $31.84 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $253.06 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

