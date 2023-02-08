Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 31,127 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.23% of KeyCorp worth $34,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.