10,619 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HI stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

