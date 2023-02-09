1,359 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

