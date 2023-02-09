1,746 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NEE stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

