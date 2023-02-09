3,072 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 155.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $235.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $256.62.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

