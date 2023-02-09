6,016 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

