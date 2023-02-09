A10 Networks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A10 Networks Stock Down 4.5 %

ATEN opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.05.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $115,084.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $115,084.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $740,069. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

