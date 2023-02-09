AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE ABBV opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.89.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

