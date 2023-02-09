AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.70-11.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.67.

ABBV traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.70. 12,176,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,618. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.89.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.1% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

