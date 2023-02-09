Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $284.71 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $356.53. The company has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.18 and its 200-day moving average is $282.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

