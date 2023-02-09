ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) vs. C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Head-To-Head Review

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 32.84% 14.58% 1.33% C&F Financial 22.88% 13.84% 1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of ACNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ACNB pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares ACNB and C&F Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $108.86 million 3.01 $35.75 million $4.15 9.29 C&F Financial $121.95 million 1.69 $29.16 million $8.32 7.12

ACNB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACNB and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACNB beats C&F Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

