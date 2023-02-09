ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Trading 8.2% Higher

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
ACON S2 Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.
ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
