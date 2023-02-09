Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $97.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82.

