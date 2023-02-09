Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VWO opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

