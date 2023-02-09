Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $174.41 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

