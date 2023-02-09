Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

