Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,615 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,226,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 99,974 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.