Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,352 shares of company stock worth $2,263,589. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adient by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Adient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adient by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

