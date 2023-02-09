Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,352 shares of company stock worth $2,263,589. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
