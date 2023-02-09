Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,827,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,003,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,158. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

