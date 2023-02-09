Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-1.35 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.35 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Stories

