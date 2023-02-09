Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $131.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.99.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
See Also
