AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

AECOM Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $90.06. 622,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $91.96.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 110.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AECOM by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 134,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

