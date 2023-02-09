AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.94. 585,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.64%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

