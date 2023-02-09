aelf (ELF) 1-Day Volume Hits $53.52 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. aelf has a total market cap of $115.62 million and approximately $53.52 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005501 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002009 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

