Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

AEMD stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

