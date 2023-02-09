Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Affirm Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 over the last three months. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Affirm by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 37.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

