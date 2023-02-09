Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.