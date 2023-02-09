AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$14.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.76 billion. AGCO also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$13.50 EPS.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.80. 689,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

