AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Shares Down 11.1%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.
AGL Energy Company Profile
AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.
