Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Up 0.4%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15). 1,293,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 925,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.70 ($0.15).

Agronomics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £125.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.35.

Agronomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.