Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 735 ($8.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

