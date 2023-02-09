Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $607,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,008 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

